Sauce Gardner, Malik Nabers out of Jets-Giants joint practice Wednesday

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers didn’t take part in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Jets, so there was no chance to watch him square off with cornerback Sauce Gardner.

That will remain the case on Wednesday, although Nabers’s absence isn’t the only reason that matchup won’t take place. Reporters at the session note that Gardner is also not participating in the second day of work between the MetLife Stadium co-tenants.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is set to speak to reporters later in the day and Gardner’s status will be among the topics of conversation.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson are also out for the Jets. Williams has been dealing with a calf injury and Johnson, who is returning from last year’s torn Achilles, came off the PUP list a couple of days ago.