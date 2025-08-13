 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner, Malik Nabers out of Jets-Giants joint practice Wednesday

  
Published August 13, 2025 10:34 AM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers didn’t take part in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Jets, so there was no chance to watch him square off with cornerback Sauce Gardner.

That will remain the case on Wednesday, although Nabers’s absence isn’t the only reason that matchup won’t take place. Reporters at the session note that Gardner is also not participating in the second day of work between the MetLife Stadium co-tenants.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is set to speak to reporters later in the day and Gardner’s status will be among the topics of conversation.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson are also out for the Jets. Williams has been dealing with a calf injury and Johnson, who is returning from last year’s torn Achilles, came off the PUP list a couple of days ago.