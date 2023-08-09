Sauce Gardner won’t participate in first joint practice with Panthers

The Jets are in South Carolina for their first joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday, but one of the team’s key defensive players won’t be a part of the session.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Robert Saleh said Sauce Gardner won’t practice on Wednesday for precautionary reasons after the young cornerback felt something in his quad. With the season still weeks away, Saleh noted the team doesn’t want to push it.

Defensive end Carl Lawson also won’t participate on Wednesday with a back issue.

Receiver Garrett Wilson, however, will do some work in individual drills as he recovers from his ankle injury. But he is not going to participate in the team drills.

The Jets and Panthers will practice together on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday’s preseason game.