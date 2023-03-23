Scott Fitterer: Bryce Young is at a different level in how he sees the game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scott Fitterer: Bryce Young is at a different level in how he sees the game

  
Published March 23, 2023 06:24 PM
nbc_csu_qbtraitsyoung_230322
March 22, 2023 12:56 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms run down which QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft class have the edge in things like decision-making and off-script plays, with Alabama's Bryce Young standing out.

Two down, two to go.

The Panthers are making the rounds, evaluating the top four quarterbacks in the Class of 2023 before deciding who to select with the No. 1 overall choice.

The team’s contingent had dinner with C.J. Stroud on Tuesday night before watching him throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. By Wednesday night, the group was in Tuscaloosa for dinner with Bryce Young before Alabama’s Pro Day on Thursday.

He held court ,” Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said of Young, via Augusta Stone of the team website. “He was so well-spoken, so well thought-out. When he talked about his preparation, when he talked about how he studies, how he sees the game, he’s at a different level. He’s already at that NFL level, which is great to see.

“Nothing’s too big for him. Like, he can walk into any environment and be in total control. At 21 years old, if I walked into a restaurant, sat around with a bunch of 40, 50-year-old men, it’d be a little intimidating. Instead, he just sat there and asked us questions. We asked him questions. . . . Just a really, really solid person.”

Owners David and Nicole Tepper, Fitterer, assistant GM Dan Morgan, vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman, head coach Frank Reich, senior offensive assistant Jim Caldwell, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown were on hand to see Young.

“Thought he was very fluid, very poised,” Fitterer said. “Ball came out of his hand nice and easy — plenty of arm strength. I think, overall, he managed to do well.

“Saw a lot of good things out of him. Very in control, very poised. It’s just like you thought it would be. I know I heard comments around me, like, ‘Hey, his arm is better in person than I thought,’ [from] coaches that had only seen tape. That’s from other teams, but it’s always good to hear things like that.”

Young appreciated his time with the Panthers, but he said he isn’t concerned about where he’s drafted or by whom.

“I want to present myself in the best light, but ultimately, I don’t control why I’m picked, who picks me,” Young said. “I’ll be grateful for whatever team does take a chance on me.

“But for me, I try to focus on what I can show. I try to let the meetings, the interviews, the film, and what I did today speak for itself. You know, that’s really all I can control.”

The Panthers were off to Kentucky after Young’s workout to watch Wildcats quarterback Will Levis. They will do it again next Thursday when they head to Gainesville to spend time with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.