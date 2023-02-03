 Skip navigation
Scott Turner is expected to join Raiders staff

  
Published February 3, 2023 11:42 AM
The Raiders are adding a veteran offensive assistant.

According to multiple reports, Scott Turner is headed to Las Vegas in a pass-game role.

Turner was Washington’s offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He was fired after the conclusion of the regular season last month.

Turner was the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach under Ron Rivera from 2018-2019. He’s also previously spent time with the Vikings and Browns as an offensive assistant in the league.

Josh McDaniels is heading into his second season as Raiders head coach and offensive play-caller. Las Vegas also has Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator and Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach.

The Raiders, however, don’t yet know who their quarterback is going to be for 2023. The club is currently attempting to find a trade partner longtime QB Derek Carr, but signs point to him being released before his $40.4 million guarantee kicks in on Feb. 15.