Seahawks add Sam Darnold to injury report, questionable vs. 49ers

  
Published January 15, 2026 04:38 PM

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was a surprise addition to the injury report for Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the 49ers.

Darnold has an oblique injury and has been listed as questionable.

It’s not clear when or how Darnold injured his oblique, as today was the first time such an injury was mentioned. Darnold was seen jogging on the practice field today and did not appear to be having any trouble moving.

Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock got some reps with the first-string offense in practice today and would start if Darnold can’t go. Rookie Jalen Milroe is the third-string quarterback and would back Lock up if Darnold can’t play.

At this point there’s no indication that Darnold’s injury is so serious he can’t play through it, but an injury to the starting quarterback popping up just before the playoffs is not what the Seahawks or any team would want.