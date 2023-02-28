 Skip navigation
Seahawks announce Greg Olson as their new quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 28, 2023 12:49 PM
February 28, 2023 12:59 PM
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore how Geno Smith was able to exceed expectations last season, address the reports about Russell Wilson and more.

The Seahawks made the hiring of Greg Olson official Tuesday, announcing the veteran coach as their new quarterbacks coach. He replaces Dave Canales, who went to the Buccaneers as offensive coordinator.

“That was a great get for us,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday, via John Boyle of the team website. “Greg brings such experience, really a quarterback guru guy. Everybody that I know that has ever coached with him loves the guy, and I can see why. We’ve already been together working and doing stuff. Dave Canales had been such a steady for us and been just part of our woodwork, and I don’t mean to make light of that; he’s been such a factor for me representing what we believe in and all that. So when you lose that, you don’t know what’s going to happen. Well, shoot, we hit with Greg Olson. So we feel very, very fortunate.

“I think he’s going to be great for Geno [Smith]. He’s a real disciplinarian. He’s a real fundamental guy, as well as he’s creative as a coordinator. He’s called plays, all that kind of stuff. He adds a ton to our staff.”

Olson most recently worked for the Rams as a senior offensive assistant in 2022. He was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach in 2017 when he worked with current Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Olson has 13 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, having held that role with the Lions (2004-2005), Rams (2006-2007), Buccaneers (2008-2011), Raiders (2013-2014), Jaguars (2015-2016) and Raiders again (2018-2021).