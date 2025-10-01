Seahawks- Bucs game will remain a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday

There won’t be any change to the start time for Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers.

It was a possibility because the Seahawks are at home and the Mariners will be hosting Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday. Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park, the Mariners’ home park, are next to each other and a simultaneous start would make for logistical issues.

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the Mariners game will start at 8:03 p.m. ET. The Seahawks and Bucs will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET and the team announced the time will not change because of the gap between the two start times.

The team still cautions fans of both teams to leave extra travel time and consider using public transit because of how many people will be descending on that part of Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

There’s a chance of another conflict on Monday, October 20 when the Seahawks host the Texans, but the Mariners will need to advance to the next round of their playoffs in order for that to be a possibility.