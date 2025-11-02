Seahawks do not expect Cooper Kupp to play Sunday night vs. Commanders

The Seahawks are expecting to be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Sunday night against the Commanders.

Kupp, who is listed as questionable with heel and hamstring injuries, is unlikely to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That makes the Seahawks very thin at wide receiver, with Jake Bobo and Dareke Young having already been ruled out with injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL with 819 receiving yards this season, will get plenty of targets tonight.

Kupp is second on the Seahawks, behind Smith-Njigba, with 24 catches for 293 yards.

The 5-2 Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites at the 3-5 Commanders.