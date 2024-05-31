 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Seahawks don’t expect Jerome Baker on the field until training camp

  
Published May 31, 2024 06:49 AM

The Seahawks have been installing their new defense at OTAs without having linebacker Jerome Baker on the field.

Baker had wrist surgery before he signed with the team in March and head coach Mike Macdonald said on Thursday that Baker also has “lower body stuff he’s working through” this spring. As a result, the team doesn’t expect to have him on the field until they get to training camp.

“He’s working through some things right now,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “We probably won’t see him until training camp. He’s going to be fine, but right now we won’t see him out in OTAs.”

Macdonald said the team is “trying to be creative in the building to make sure” Baker gets all that he can out of the offseason program despite the lack of time on the field and will be “ready to roll” for his first season in Seattle.