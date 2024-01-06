Seahawks elevate Austin Faoliu, Matthew Gotel from practice squad

The Seahawks added a couple of defensive linemen to their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Austin Faoliu and Matthew Gotel have been elevated from the practice squad. The Seahawks listed defensive tackle Jarran Reed as questionable with a knee injury and they ruled defensive end Mario Edwards out for the same reason.

Faoliu played seven defensive snaps in last weekend’s loss to the Steelers. He had one tackle and he made two tackles in a game for the Cowboys during the 2021 season.

Gotel has never appeared in a regular season game. He has spent time on the Seattle practice squad in each of the last two seasons.