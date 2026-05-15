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Seahawks get six primetime games as reigning champions

  
Published May 14, 2026 08:14 PM

Get ready to see plenty of the reigning Super Bowl champions in 2026.

The Seahawks will have six primetime games in the upcoming season, beginning with the kickoff game — a Super Bowl LX rematch between Seattle and New England on Sept. 9 on NBC.

Seattle will then have a string of three consecutive primetime games in October and November. The club will be in Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. In Week 7, the Seahawks will be at home to face the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. And in Week 8, the club will stay at home to face the Bears on Monday Night Football.

After a bit of a break, Seattle will host Dallas in Week 13 on Monday Night Football.

Then the Seahawks will host the Rams on Christmas Day in primetime on FOX.

Of course, Seattle could also be featured in Week 18 against division-rival Los Angeles should that matchup be the most compelling in the last week of the season.