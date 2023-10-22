Seahawks lead Cardinals 14-10 at halftime

The Seahawks lead the Cardinals 14-10 at halftime.

Missing star receiver DK Metcalf, the Seahawks have gotten big contributions from rookies Jake Bobo and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba scored his first career touchdown on a 28-yard reception, and Bobo had his second career score with an insane one-handed grab for an 18-yard score.

Smith-Njigba has four catches for 63 yards and Bobo two for 49. Tyler Lockett has contributed three for 31 yards.

Geno Smith has completed 12 of 15 passes for 149 yards, and Ken Walker has 10 carries for 61 yards.

The Seahawks have 200 yards to 161 for the Cardinals.

Joshua Dobbs is 8-of-18 for 64 yards but has a 25-yard touchdown run, and Emari Demercado has nine carries for 44 yards.