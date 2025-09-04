 Skip navigation
Seahawks, OT Abraham Lucas agree to three-year extension

  
Published September 4, 2025 12:21 PM

Seattle has locked in one of its key offensive contributors.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Seahawks and offensive tackle Abraham Lucas have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Garafolo notes the contract is worth $46 million with the chance to earn more with incentives.

Lucas, 26, was entering the last year of his rookie contract. The Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2022 draft, and he started 16 games his rookie season. But issues with Lucas’ knee kept him sidelined for much of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

He did start the last seven games of last year and is healthy for the start of 2025.

In all, Lucas has started 29 games in his young career.