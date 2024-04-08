Seahawks, Panthers, Patriots, Titans open offseason programs Monday

Four more NFL teams kick off their offseason programs on Monday.

The Seahawks, Panthers, Patriots, and Titans will begin Phase One of their programs. That two-week phase is limited to conditioning work and meetings.

For all four teams, it will be the first chance that their new head coaches have to work with players. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, Panthers head coach Dave Canales, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, and Titans head coach Brian Callahan are all first-time head coaches.

The Falcons, Chargers, and Commanders all started their offseason work last week. The other 25 teams will get the ball rolling next week.