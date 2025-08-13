Seahawks plan to play starters, if only briefly, Friday night

The Seahawks haven’t seen Sam Darnold on the field in game action yet. That looks like it will change Friday.

Coach Mike Macdonald said the plan is to play the starters against the Chiefs.

“Might be a couple of guys that will vary based on whether they get out there or not. We’re still kind of working through it right now for guys who are going to sit the game out,” Macdonald said, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

It’s not clear how long the starters will play but at least a series.

“I don’t think we need to, but I think it’s the best thing for us,” Macdonald said.

Geno Smith, the starting quarterback for the Seahawks last season, did not play until the third preseason game. He saw five snaps.

The Seahawks rested 30 players in the preseason opener against the Raiders.