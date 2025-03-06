Seahawks re-sign CB Josh Jobe

Cornerback Josh Jobe will be back with the Seahawks for the 2025 season.

The Seahawks and Jobe’s agents announced that he has re-signed with the team on Thursday. Jobe was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but the deal with Seattle eliminates the need to go through that process.

Jobe joined the Seahawks last season and appeared in 10 games for the team. He started six of those contests and had 37 tackles, an interception, and seven passes defensed.

Jobe played 28 games for the Eagles in his first two seasons and will be set for unrestricted free agency in the 2026 offseason.