Seahawks re-sign CB Shemar Jean-Charles

The Seahawks are bringing back one of their defensive backs.

They announced that cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles re-signed with the team on Tuesday. The team did not share the length or financial terms of the new pact.

Jean-Charles signed with the Seahawks last year, but did not make the team out of camp and spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Prior to joining Seattle, Jean-Charles played nine games for the Saints in 2024. He also made three appearances for New Orleans and five appearances with the 49ers in 2023 after opening his career with 20 games for the Packers in his first two seasons.

Jean-Charles has 29 tackles and an interception over his entire career.