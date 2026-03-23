 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jsnextension_260323.jpg
Why JSN’s reported extension is so ‘surprising’
nbc_pft_giantsevalutation_260323.jpg
Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
nbc_pft_camskattebocte_260323.jpg
Skattebo apologizes for comments about CTE, asthma

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jsnextension_260323.jpg
Why JSN’s reported extension is so ‘surprising’
nbc_pft_giantsevalutation_260323.jpg
Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
nbc_pft_camskattebocte_260323.jpg
Skattebo apologizes for comments about CTE, asthma

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks re-sign LS Chris Stoll

  
Published March 23, 2026 01:01 PM

The Seahawks have re-signed another member of their Super Bowl LX champions.

The team announced that they have reached agreement on a new deal with long snapper Chris Stoll. Kicker Jason Myers and punter Michael Dickson will also return to the team after helping Seattle to the second championship in franchise history.

“That definitely means the world,” Stoll said, via the team’s website. “Us three had a great year together. I think Jay My should have been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, that’s just my opinion. Same thing with Dicko. We all had a great year. [I’m] hopeful to continue that [this] year.”

Stoll signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted in 2023. He has played in every game over the last three seasons.