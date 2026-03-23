Seahawks re-sign LS Chris Stoll

The Seahawks have re-signed another member of their Super Bowl LX champions.

The team announced that they have reached agreement on a new deal with long snapper Chris Stoll. Kicker Jason Myers and punter Michael Dickson will also return to the team after helping Seattle to the second championship in franchise history.

“That definitely means the world,” Stoll said, via the team’s website. “Us three had a great year together. I think Jay My should have been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, that’s just my opinion. Same thing with Dicko. We all had a great year. [I’m] hopeful to continue that [this] year.”

Stoll signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted in 2023. He has played in every game over the last three seasons.