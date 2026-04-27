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Seahawks release Cam Akers

  
Published April 27, 2026 02:57 PM

The Seahawks added Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the draft last week and the addition of a rookie running back has pushed an older player out of the backfield mix in Seattle.

The team announced that they have released Cam Akers on Monday.

Akers joined the Seahawks after playing in three games for the Vikings last season and he made three more appearances for Seattle. He did not play any offensive snaps, but returned a pair of kickoffs for 54 yards. He also made one postseason appearance en route to picking up his second Super Bowl ring.

Akers won his first with the Rams after the 2021 season and he has also played for the Texans over the course of his NFL career.

Price joins Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh and Jacardia Wright in the Seahawks’ running back group.