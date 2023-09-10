Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon unlikely to play today

Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is unlikely to play today against the Rams.

Witherspoon is expected to be inactive today with a hamstring injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The No. 5 overall pick out of Illinois, Witherspoon arrived with high expectations, but it will be at least Week Two before the Seahawks see him on the field.

The Seahawks are five-point road favorites against the Rams today.