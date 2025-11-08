Seahawks rule out NT Jarran Reed

The Seahawks have ruled out defensive tackle Jarran Reed (wrist/thumb) for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

He was on the injury report the past two weeks with a wrist injury.

The Seahawks listed him as questionable for Week 9, but he managed to play 17 of 65 snaps against the Commanders. Reed had no injury designation on Friday for the Week 10 game after practicing fully all week.

The Seahawks ruled out wide receiver Jake Bobo (calf), wide receiver Dareke Young (quad), guard Christian Haynes (pectoral) and cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion). Linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) and wide receiver Tory Horton (groin/shin) are doubtful/

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring/heel) and tight end A.J. Barner (calf) are questionable.