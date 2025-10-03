Seahawks rule out S Julian Love, CB Devon Witherspoon

The Seahawks ruled out four players for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

They will not have safety Julian Love (hamstring), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (quad) or backup offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle).

Witherspoon, Lawrence and Love will not need a stint on injured reserve, coach Mike Macdonald said.

Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) will return after missing the past three games. He had full participation all week.

The Seahawks added defensive tackle Byron Murphy to the injury report on Friday with a back issue. Murphy had limited work and has no injury designation.