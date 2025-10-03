 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks rule out S Julian Love, CB Devon Witherspoon

  
Published October 3, 2025 05:20 PM

The Seahawks ruled out four players for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

They will not have safety Julian Love (hamstring), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (quad) or backup offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle).

Witherspoon, Lawrence and Love will not need a stint on injured reserve, coach Mike Macdonald said.

Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) will return after missing the past three games. He had full participation all week.

The Seahawks added defensive tackle Byron Murphy to the injury report on Friday with a back issue. Murphy had limited work and has no injury designation.