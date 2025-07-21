 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks sign CB Kam Alexander, DL Justin Rogers

  
Published July 21, 2025 03:51 PM

The Seahawks did some roster shuffling on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Kam Alexander and defensive lineman Justin Rogers. They also waived cornerback Zy Alexander.

Kam Alexander took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp and also tried out for the Falcons after going undrafted out of Oregon. He had four tackles for the Ducks and had 34 tackles, two interceptions and a sack while playing at UTSA in 2023.

Rogers was a Cowboys seventh-round pick last year and spent time on the Bengals’ practice squad before returning as a member of the active roster in Dallas. He did not appear in any regular season games during his rookie season.