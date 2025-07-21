Seahawks sign CB Kam Alexander, DL Justin Rogers

The Seahawks did some roster shuffling on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Kam Alexander and defensive lineman Justin Rogers. They also waived cornerback Zy Alexander.

Kam Alexander took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp and also tried out for the Falcons after going undrafted out of Oregon. He had four tackles for the Ducks and had 34 tackles, two interceptions and a sack while playing at UTSA in 2023.

Rogers was a Cowboys seventh-round pick last year and spent time on the Bengals’ practice squad before returning as a member of the active roster in Dallas. He did not appear in any regular season games during his rookie season.