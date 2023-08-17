Seahawks sign DT Matthew Gotel, CB Montrae Braswell, WR Justin Marshall

Seattle has made several roster moves on Thursday.

The Seahawks announced they’ve signed cornerback Montrae Braswell, defensive tackle Matthew Gotel, and receiver Justin Marshall.

Braswell is returning to the club after he was let go earlier in camp. An undrafted rookie out of the FCS level at Missouri State, Braswell signed with the Chiefs just after the draft and joined Seattle in June.

Gotel returns to the Seahawks after playing for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. He appeared in two preseason games for Seattle last year.

Marshall spent time with the Falcons after going undrafted out of the University at Buffalo this spring.

As corresponding roster moves, Seattle has waived undrafted rookies running back Wayne Taulapapa and tight end Noah Gindorff. The club also waived receiver Ra’Shaun Henry with an injury designation.

