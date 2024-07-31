 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign DT Rodney Mathews

  
Published July 31, 2024 04:21 PM

The Seahawks signed defensive tackle Rodney Mathews on Wednesday, the team announced. Mathews is an undrafted rookie out of Ohio University.

Linebacker Easton Gibbs, who signed with Seattle as an undrafted rookie in May, was released to make room on the 90-player roster.

Mathews started 26 of 27 games he appeared in the past two seasons, totaling 46 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. Mathews’ senior season also included a late-game interception to secure an upset win over Iowa State. Over his four seasons at Ohio, Mathews totaled 71 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Mathews initially signed with the Packers following the 2024 draft but was released in May.