Seahawks tender WR Jake Bobo

The Seahawks tendered restricted free agent receiver Jake Bobo on Wednesday, the team announced.

Bobo was a pending restricted free agent before the team placed the right-of-first-refusal tender on him.

Bobo can still negotiate with other teams, but the Seahawks have the right to match an offer sheet from another team. They would not receive draft compensation if they did not match that deal.

He will make $3.520 million for 2026 if he plays under the tender, but it is not guaranteed.

Bobo signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has appeared in 45 games the past three seasons, with three starts, all of which came in 2024.

He has 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns, as well as one rushing touchdown.

Bobo had two catches for 33 yards in the playoffs, including a 17-yard touchdown in Seattle’s NFC championship Game victory over the Rams.