 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks, Titans will practice together this summer

  
Published June 11, 2024 01:15 PM

Two of the NFL’s first-year head coaches will prepare for their debut seasons by practicing with each other.

The Seahawks and Titans announced that they will hold joint practices ahead of a preseason game in Nashville this summer. The teams will work out together on August 14 and 15 before playing on August 17.

It is the 12th time that the Titans have hosted joint practices since 1999, but the first time that head coach Brian Callahan will be running the team for the sessions. He’ll be joined by fellow neophyte Mike Macdonald, who is succeeding Pete Carroll as the head coach in Seattle.

The Seahawks also visited the Titans in Week 16 last year and got a 20-17 win over a Ryan Tannehill-led Titans offense.