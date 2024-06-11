Seahawks, Titans will practice together this summer

Two of the NFL’s first-year head coaches will prepare for their debut seasons by practicing with each other.

The Seahawks and Titans announced that they will hold joint practices ahead of a preseason game in Nashville this summer. The teams will work out together on August 14 and 15 before playing on August 17.

It is the 12th time that the Titans have hosted joint practices since 1999, but the first time that head coach Brian Callahan will be running the team for the sessions. He’ll be joined by fellow neophyte Mike Macdonald, who is succeeding Pete Carroll as the head coach in Seattle.

The Seahawks also visited the Titans in Week 16 last year and got a 20-17 win over a Ryan Tannehill-led Titans offense.