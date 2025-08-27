 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks to sign LB Chazz Surratt

  
Published August 27, 2025 03:17 PM

The Seahawks are adding a free-agent linebacker.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Seattle has agreed to sign Chazz Surratt after he was released by the 49ers earlier this week.

Surratt, 28, was a Vikings third-round pick in 2021. He spent just one year with the Vikings before he was waived and ended up with the Jets.

He played with New York through 2024, receiving the most playing time of his career last year. In 17 games with five starts, Surratt recorded 28 total tackles with two tackles for loss and one QB hit. Surratt was on the field for 12 percent of defensive snaps and 63 percent of special teams snaps.

Seattle will have to make a corresponding move to get Surratt on the 53-man roster.