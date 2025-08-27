Seahawks to sign LB Chazz Surratt

The Seahawks are adding a free-agent linebacker.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Seattle has agreed to sign Chazz Surratt after he was released by the 49ers earlier this week.

Surratt, 28, was a Vikings third-round pick in 2021. He spent just one year with the Vikings before he was waived and ended up with the Jets.

He played with New York through 2024, receiving the most playing time of his career last year. In 17 games with five starts, Surratt recorded 28 total tackles with two tackles for loss and one QB hit. Surratt was on the field for 12 percent of defensive snaps and 63 percent of special teams snaps.

Seattle will have to make a corresponding move to get Surratt on the 53-man roster.