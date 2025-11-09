Seahawks up 28-0 after DeMarcus Lawrence’s second TD of the first half

Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence scored two touchdowns in his first 148 NFL games and he’s doubled that total after less than 16 minutes of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Lawrence scooped up a Jacoby Brissett fumble in the first quarter and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown and then did the exact same thing on the second play of the second quarter. Linebacker Tyrice Knight forced both of the fumbles and Lawrence only had to take the second one 22 yards to get to the end zone.

The Seahawks also have a touchdown catch by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who cleared 1,000 receiving yards in the first quarter and then passed a concussion evaluation after taking a big shot from Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Given that it’s now 28-0 Seahawks with 14:08 left the play in the first half, they may not need much from Smith-Njigba the rest of the way.