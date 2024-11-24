Seahawks up 7-3 after Jaxon Smith-Njigba TD late in first half

The Seahawks punted the first four times they had the ball on Sunday, so they needed someone to spark their offense against the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba turned out to be the guy they were looking for. Smith-Njigba turned a short Geno Smith pass into a 46-yard gain that put the Seahawks inside the Arizona 5-yard-line after the two-minute warning.

Smith and Smith-Njigba hooked up for a three-yard score a couple of plays later and that allowed the Seahawks to get to halftime with a 7-3 lead.

The Cardinals pass rush dropped Smith for four sacks and they’ve only allowed 21 yards on the ground, but their offense wasn’t able to take advantage of opportunities. They only had one drive that reached Seahawks territory and it ended with a field goal when a holding penalty took a Kyler Murray touchdown pass to Michael Wilson off the board in the second quarter.

Both teams will try to find more consistent answers on offense after the break and the team that does should position themselves for a win.