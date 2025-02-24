Sean McDermott non-committal on Von Miller’s future

It is all but a certainty that Von Miller will make less than the $17.145 million he is due to make in 2025. The edge rusher has no guaranteed money left, and the Bills will not keep him on the roster with a $23.814 million cap hit.

Miller took a pay cut in 2024, reducing his salary from $17.5 million to $8.885 million, to remain with the Bills. Could he do something similar this season with a chance to win a third Super Bowl?

Bills coach Sean McDermott was non-committal on Miller’s future Monday.

“Love Von,” McDermott said during his media availability at the Scouting Combine. “Von, I think people sometimes forget came in and had success early, and then he went through the knee situation. The thing I love about Von is he very rarely, if ever, used kind of the ‘victim role’ approach. He always was, ‘Hey, I coming back. I’m going to be back. I’m working on it.’ Mentally, he’s just so elite. To come off a knee injury, particularly when you’re 30-plus, is a challenge. I thought this year was a lot better than the year before, and that’s really what you want to see.”

Miller totaled 17 tackles, six sacks and eight quarterback hits in 13 games last season after three tackles and no sacks in 12 games in 2023 when coming back from his knee injury. He turns 36 next month, has missed 33 games in the past five years and hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2019.

Miller, though, is a leader in the locker room and an on-field coach for the defensive linemen. So, if he wants to, at a reduced salary, Miller will get the chance to play a 15th year somewhere.