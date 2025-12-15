Bengals dominated time of possession 39:19 to 20:41, still lost to Ravens 24-0

Sunday’s Bengals-Ravens game was unique in NFL history.

The Bengals dominated the time of possession, having the ball for a total of 39 minutes, 19 seconds. The Ravens had the ball for just 20 minutes, 41 seconds. Usually, a team that wins the time of possession battle like that also wins the game.

The Bengals did not. In fact, the Bengals’ 24-0 loss was historic for how badly they were beaten while dominating the clock. No team in NFL history had ever lost a game by 24 or more points while dominating time of possession by such a large margin.

The Ravens’ scoring came fast: Their first touchdown drive took just 2:59 off the clock. Their second touchdown drive was lightning-fast, covering 80 yards in just 42 seconds. They then kicked a field goal after a possession that lasted 2:44, and finally scored a touchdown on an 84-yard interception return.

The Bengals, on the other hand, had very long drives that yielded nothing. A 16-play drive ended with an interception. One 11-play drive ended with a punt and another 11-play drive ended with a turnover on downs. The Bengals had the ball for long periods of time and not only didn’t score, but rarely even looked like they were a threat to score.

It’s been that kind of season for the Bengals, one in which they just can’t put it all together. And Sunday’s game, a blowout while dominating the clock, was a loss unlike any other.