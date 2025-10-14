Sean McDermott spoke to OC Joe Brady about James Cook’s usage Monday night

Running back James Cook’s playing time in the Bills’ Monday night loss to the Falcons became a topic of conversation for the team’s coaching staff.

Cook ran 17 times for 87 yards in the 24-14 loss, but only played 30 of the team’s 57 offensive snaps. That’s his second-lowest snap percentage of the season — the lowest was in a blowout win over the Jets — and head coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday that Cook’s usage is something he’s discussed with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

“Joe and I have already talked about that to some extent today. It’s important to keep in mind going forward,” McDermott said, via Justin Siejak of News4Buffalo.

Cook was not on the field for any of the team’s third-down snaps, including a third-and-one the Bills failed to convert when an end around to wide receiver Elijah Moore fizzled out. McDermott said he’s confident in Brady’s work calling plays, but that “whatever play we call we call, we have to execute it at a higher level.”

We’ll see if they choose to call more for Cook once they return from their Week 7 bye.