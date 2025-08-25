Sean McVay: Barring setback, Matthew Stafford should be ready to roll Week 1

Things continue to trend in a positive direction for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Monday press conference that Stafford is on track to start the Week 1 matchup against the Texans.

“I can’t see into the future, but if you look at what the last week has entailed, feel really good,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “There’s nothing that would leave me to believe, unless we have an unforeseen setback, that he’s not going to be ready to roll against the Texans.”

Stafford has been dealing with a disc injury in his back that kept him out of practice for the first few weeks of training camp. He returned to the field last week and was able to fully participate in the sessions.

The quarterback is again set to fully participate in practice this week.

Jimmy Garoppolo had been filling the first-team QB duties with Stafford sidelined. He is still expected to be the Rams’ backup quarterback in 2025 with Stetson Bennett the team’s No. 3.

Stafford, entering his 17th pro season, completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024.