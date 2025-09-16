Sean McVay expects Eagles to not get a “rolling start” on tush push in Week 3

During the Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs on Sunday, there were multiple uncalled false starts when Philadelphia attempted its infamous “tush push” play.

The Rams will play the Eagles in Week 3, and head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Monday news conference that he’s monitoring a few different aspects of the play as he tries to prepare Los Angeles for it this week.

“Anytime that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to make sure you’re understanding, how is it officiated? How can we coach it?” McVay said, via transcript from the team. “I did see some of those things last night, and that’ll obviously be a big talking point because they’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them.

“Those are conversations with the league office, but I’m sure they’ll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped.”

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones noted that officials can’t get all calls right, and Kansas City just had to keep playing the next down.

We’ll see if the officials are better when it comes to looking out for fouls that come on that play in Week 3.