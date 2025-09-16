 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_phinsbills_250916.jpg
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
nbc_pft_buyorsell_250916.jpg
Buy or sell: 2-0 teams that missed 2024 playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_phinsbills_250916.jpg
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
nbc_pft_buyorsell_250916.jpg
Buy or sell: 2-0 teams that missed 2024 playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay expects Eagles to not get a “rolling start” on tush push in Week 3

  
Published September 16, 2025 10:50 AM

During the Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs on Sunday, there were multiple uncalled false starts when Philadelphia attempted its infamous “tush push” play.

The Rams will play the Eagles in Week 3, and head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Monday news conference that he’s monitoring a few different aspects of the play as he tries to prepare Los Angeles for it this week.

“Anytime that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to make sure you’re understanding, how is it officiated? How can we coach it?” McVay said, via transcript from the team. “I did see some of those things last night, and that’ll obviously be a big talking point because they’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them.

“Those are conversations with the league office, but I’m sure they’ll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped.”

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones noted that officials can’t get all calls right, and Kansas City just had to keep playing the next down.

We’ll see if the officials are better when it comes to looking out for fouls that come on that play in Week 3.