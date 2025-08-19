Sean McVay: I thought Matthew Stafford looked better than yesterday

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has made some more progress in his recovery from a back injury.

Stafford was able to participate in full during Tuesday’s practice, a day after he made his 2025 training camp practice debut.

“I thought he looked good,” McVay said in his press conference. “I thought he looked better than yesterday. I thought it was a step in the right direction and we’re going to continue to hope that he’s able to stack days and feel good. That’s what’s happened so far. I thought there were some good rushes that we had where he had to move and manipulate the pocket, activated all parts of the field. So, I think yesterday was good for him to be able to get a feel. I don’t know — I think it was good for him to be able to go through the whole practice. You could see, as he gets himself immersed in team activities, he’s just totally present and getting his feet wet a little bit.

“I thought today was definitely a positive step in the right direction and we’re going to continue to hopefully stack days like that.”

McVay added that Stafford is making “positive progress,” but also stayed cautious, avoiding any major declarations.

“The reality is we’re trying to get our hands on this and get him to feel as good as possible,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “Backs can be a volatile thing...but it certainly is trending in a positive direction.”

The Rams will be in Cleveland to play the Browns in their preseason finale, but Stafford will surely not participate. Los Angeles has not played starters under head coach Sean McVay for the vast majority of his tenure.