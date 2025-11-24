Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford gets better with age, can play 10 more years

In recent years, there’s been increasing talk that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is getting close to retirement. Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn’t buy it.

McVay said after Sunday night’s 34-7 win over the Buccaneers that he thinks Stafford is better than ever at age 37, and isn’t even close to retirement.

“He’s a fine wine. He’s just getting better with age,” McVay said. “I think he’s going to play for about 10 more years.”

Told of McVay’s comments, Stafford said he’s not thinking in those terms but is thinking about how enjoyable this season has been.

“I’m not trying to label it, I just know I’m having fun. My body feels pretty good at the moment,” Stafford said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

The Rams are the favorites to win the Super Bowl, and Stafford is the favorite to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. Stafford has never been an MVP, but he’s also never had a season as good as this one. He’s playing the best football of his career.