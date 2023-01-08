 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay on his future: We’ll deal with that stuff at a later time

  
Published January 8, 2023 04:06 PM
nbc_fnia_floriomcvay_230108
January 8, 2023 07:56 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on the latest surrounding Sean McVay’s uncertain outlook with the Rams and sheds light on some of the ripple effects this could cause.

At this point, it’s clear from multiple reports that Sean McVay is seriously contemplating stepping away from coaching the Rams.

The club finished a 5-12 season with a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday — easily the worst record of McVay’s six-year tenure with the franchise.

McVay said on Friday that TV offers are flattering, but at the same time, he was focused on his current job .

He reiterated that after Sunday’s loss when asked directly if he would be coaching the Rams in 2023.

I’m not thinking about that right now ,” McVay said in his press conference. “Nothing’s changed from kind of where we left things off on Friday. … I’m right here right now and we’ll deal with that stuff at a later time.”

McVay was asked a follow-up on what’s making him unsure and said he would only answer questions about the game and not himself.

But, McVay also said he didn’t think about a “last” anything during the game and noted he doesn’t have a timeline to make a decision.

In six years under McVay, the Rams have gone 60-38, winning Super Bowl LVI last season. McVay has a 7-3 postseason record with Los Angeles winning three NFC West titles and two conference championships since he was hired in 2017.