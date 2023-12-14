Sean McVay: Sam Howell is dangerous as hell, for sure

The Commanders are coming off their bye at 4-9 and plenty of changes likely await the organization in the offseason.

But the club may have found its quarterback of the future with Sam Howell — or at least that’s how Washington’s Week 15 opponent seems to see him.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was complimentary of the young quarterback when asked about him on Wednesday.

“Oh yeah, he’s a baller. This guy’s got the ability to create,” McVay said in his press conference. “You can see he sees the field well. He can get through progressions quickly. He can make all the throws. He dissects and recognizes coverage contours quickly and he’s able to deliver the ball accurately. And then when things do go off schedule, he’s got the athleticism and the escape ability to buy time, keep his eyes down the field, and you can see guys understand how to be able to work with him. And they got playmakers all around.

“Coach [Eric] Bieniemy does a nice job being able to spread the field, but I’m super impressed.”

McVay added that because Washington and Los Angeles have played several common opponents, he’s gotten several chances to watch Howell over the course of the season.

“[Y]ou see him and you’re thinking, man, this guy’s making a lot of plays,” McVay said. “He’s doing a lot of really impressive things both on-schedule and off-schedule. And you see why the people and the players in that organization have such belief in him. And he’s put a lot of really good stuff on tape and he’s dangerous as hell, for sure.”

With the way Washington’s offense has functioned this season, Howell currently leads the league in passing completions and attempts. He’s completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 3,466 yards with 18 touchdowns. But he also leads the league with 14 interceptions and 58 sacks taken.

Still in the hunt for an NFC Wild Card berth, the Rams will need to make sure Howell doesn’t do too much damage on Sunday.