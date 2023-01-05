Sean McVay sees this season as “a professional failure”

The Rams have gone from Super Bowl winners last year to 5-11 this year, the most losses for a defending champion in NFL history. Coach Sean McVay acknowledges that his team has fallen far short.

“This year has been, in my opinion, from just what I can control, a professional failure,” McVay said. “And that’s been humbling, it’s been challenging. It’s revealed some things I wouldn’t have known about myself that you have to be able to deal with and acknowledge accordingly. But if you do it the right way, I do believe you can be stronger. But I think every experience you can learn from, some might be good, some might be bad.”

McVay hopes that it has been a learning experience.

“Even though you don’t want to have to go through it again, there’s no doubt about it that these will be lessons that I am confident that will make me better, and a more whole person and leader moving forward,” he said.

McVay, who gave some thought to stepping away from coaching after winning the Super Bowl, gave no indication that he’s thinking of leaving the Rams this offseason. Instead, he sounded like he’s motivated to come back better next year.