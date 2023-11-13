Sean McVay: “To be determined” whether Carson Wentz has a role with Rams beyond 2023 season

Last week, the Rams signed quarterback Carson Wentz. With the team on a bye, coach Sean McVay wasn’t asked about the move until this week.

The biggest question, in our view, is whether it’s a short-term move or potentially a long-term move. On Monday, McVay was asked whether Wentz will be on the team beyond the current season.

“I think that’s to be determined,” McVay told reporters. “I think we were just excited about being able to get him in the building. We had a need. And like I had mentioned, we’re excited about getting Matthew [Stafford] back, but I think to have somebody that’s played as well as he’s played, has had as many experiences as he’s had to be out there and available is kind of rare. So we were excited about the opportunity to be able to get him into the building and that’s kind of where we’re at right now as it relates to that.”

Wentz had been “out there” for a while, but the Rams had shown zero interest, until they had to play Brett Rypien and found out that they couldn’t let him play again.

“I think it’s really just a chance to upgrade the quarterback room,” McVay said of Wentz. “God forbid if something were to happen where [Stafford] wasn’t available, felt like this would offer an opportunity for somebody that’s played a lot of high-level football to get him in here, get him kind of familiar with some of the things that we’re doing. That’s what went into the decision.”

McVay said the Rams had previously discussed signing Wentz.

“There were a lot of things that led into it,” McVay said, “but the situations and some of the things that we had went through ultimately led us to feel like, all right, let’s make that decision. Let’s hope that we have a situation and scenario where Matthew is healthy the rest of the way but if for whatever reason he wasn’t available, this was the direction that we wanted to go and have Carson be able to take that role over.”

Some teams possibly had shied away from Wentz because he’s used to being a starter. Backups need to accept that role. How has Wentz done so far?

“He’s been a pro in every sense of the word,” McVay said. “Even when he came in for his physical last week, just kind of knew him just through kind of surface-level interaction but was just so impressed with how he’s approached this last week. Even just going through where he got a bunch of reps today in practice and the way that he handled it, the huddle command, the execution. I think he was just excited to be able to get into a building and be around a guy like Matthew. They both have tremendous respect for one another. [I] thought [quarterbacks coach] Zac Robinson did a really good job of spending a lot of time over the bye of getting him familiar and acquainted with a lot of the general information. He’s been exposed to a lot of football but he was a pro in every sense and we’re glad to have him in the building.”

McVay also was asked about Wentz reportedly working with former NFL coach (and McVay mentor) Jon Gruden. McVay steered clear of that subject.

“You know what, I’m not sure about that,” McVay said. “You’ll have to ask Carson. We didn’t get a chance to kind of cover that but I know he stayed active, takes great care of himself, and he did a nice job today. So I haven’t had a chance to ask him about that, actually.”

Given McVay’s connection to Gruden, it’s odd that it wasn’t a subject of small talk. But, whatever. That’s not the only odd thing about Wentz being available for months and then finally, out of the blue, landing with the Rams in November.