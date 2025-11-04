Sean McVay: Work from Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams is paying big dividends in games

Over the Rams’ last two games, the chemistry between quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Davante Adams has started to heat up.

The two have combined for five touchdowns in Los Angeles’ wins over Jacksonville and New Orleans. Adams’ two TDs on Sunday especially showed the connection between the two, as Adams beat corners one-on-one with a slant and with a fade.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Sean McVay told reporters that it’s “awesome” as a play-caller to see the on-field relationship between Stafford and Adams continue to develop.

“You have two of the right kind of guys that are just getting on the same page,” McVay said, via transcript from the team. “You’re watching a lot of the reps. You guys just see what the final presentation is on Sundays, but there are a lot of things that have gone on, in the last few weeks especially, where you felt like it was trending in the right direction.

“It’s really fun to see. It’s a real credit to both of those guys.”

McVay noted that he’s seen the connection growing in practice, saying there have been a lot of plays that get him going.

“What I get excited about is not the surprising connection that I’m witnessing, but the dialogue, the communication, the rapport and their relationship just organically building,” McVay said. “You have two special players that when their careers are over, they’ll put gold jackets on. They’re so present. They’re so interested in trying to influence and effect positive change for this team. Their work is starting to show and pay big dividends for us in these games.

“Those are the expectations that we have moving forward. Neither one of them ever gets complacent, which is cool. I think it’s just the consistent approach that I’ve seen from those guys that really has been consistent throughout the year. Now you’re starting to see. Success is never linear. These things always go through the ebbs and flows and I’ve watched these guys navigate some really cool things to be in a cool spot. You have to continue to earn that confidence through the work, not the words. Those guys have done that.”

In eight games, Adams has 36 receptions for 491 yards with a league-leading eight touchdown receptions.

Stafford is a bona fide MVP candidate through eight games, having completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,147 yards with a league-leading 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions.