Sean Payton: A year ago was brutal, this year we’re a lot closer

Broncos head coach Sean Payton says the rebuilding effort he’s undergoing in Denver took a big step forward this season.

Payton said that when he compares where the Broncos are this year, after they made the playoffs, they’re in much better shape than in his first season in 2023.

“We’re a lot closer than we were at this time a year ago. That was misery, sorrow, drudgery — give me some other adjectives — just, that was brutal. Let’s say that.”

The biggest difference with the Broncos this year is that they have quarterback Bo Nix, who had a strong rookie season. Last year they were in the midst of recovering from the disaster that was trading for Russell Wilson and giving him a huge new contract. With the right quarterback in place, Payton can do big things in Denver.