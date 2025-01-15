 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Sean Payton: A year ago was brutal, this year we’re a lot closer

  
Published January 15, 2025 03:40 PM

Broncos head coach Sean Payton says the rebuilding effort he’s undergoing in Denver took a big step forward this season.

Payton said that when he compares where the Broncos are this year, after they made the playoffs, they’re in much better shape than in his first season in 2023.

“We’re a lot closer than we were at this time a year ago. That was misery, sorrow, drudgery — give me some other adjectives — just, that was brutal. Let’s say that.”

The biggest difference with the Broncos this year is that they have quarterback Bo Nix, who had a strong rookie season. Last year they were in the midst of recovering from the disaster that was trading for Russell Wilson and giving him a huge new contract. With the right quarterback in place, Payton can do big things in Denver.