Sean Payton: Broncos will “mix it up” at quarterback to start training camp

When you have two quarterbacks, you have none. When you have three quarterbacks, you have the 2024 Broncos.

Veteran Jarrett Stidham. 2021 top-two pick Zach Wilson. Rookie first-rounder Bo Nix. Who will the starter be?

That’s to be determined. Coach Sean Payton was asked about the quarterback rotation during his first training camp press conference.

“We’ll mix it up again,” Payton said. “Obviously, it won’t stay that way for the long term. As we get started, we will keep you posted. Eventually, we will settle into the routine we want.”

So how will it go? Payton kept his cards close to the vest.

“We will keep you posted,” Payton said. “I’m not going to sit here and lay out, ‘Here’s how it goes.’ . . . Organically in my experience, we will see a rotation initially and then we will move on from there.”

Many are watching Nix, the twelfth pick in the draft.

“He is a quick study, so the progress in the playbook will be just like it will be for Zach [Wilson],” Payton said. “They both have been here for the same amount of time. All of these young players are studying pretty hard.”

Stidham has the advantage of being in the system last year, and of playing after Russell Wilson was benched. But the Broncos took Nix for a reason.

Time will tell. Whoever the quarterback is, the Broncos need to start winning some games. They haven’t been to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50.