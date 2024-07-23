Sean Payton: Courtland Sutton will be at camp, ready to go

Brandon Aiyuk isn’t the only disgruntled wide receiver reporting to training camp on time.

Courtland Sutton left the door open to holding out of camp at the end of the offseason program, but he will also be working with his team as he tries to push for a new contract. Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters from the team’s facility on Tuesday that Sutton will be with the team and prepared to work.

“He’ll be here and ready to go,” Payton said, via multiple reporters.

Sutton has two years left on the two years left on the four-year extension he signed during the 2021 season, but only has $2 million in guaranteed money left in the deal and is looking for a bigger commitment from the Broncos in the future. It remains to be seen if his decision to report on time will help grease the wheels on that front.