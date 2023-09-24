Sean Payton: Obviously that was embarrassing

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he was at a “loss for words” at one point in his postgame press conference on Sunday, but he found enough of them to share his thoughts on the 70-20 thrashing the Dolphins handed him and his team.

Payton opened his comments by saying “obviously that was embarrassing” in reference to giving up the most points in an NFL game since 1966. The Broncos gave up 726 yards over the course of the game and Payton said that the team can’t just move on because they need to watch the film of their disastrous afternoon.

That film session is not going to be a pleasant one for the Broncos defensive players and coaches.

“We knew we were playing a real good offense,” Payton said. “We have to look closely at what we were doing. When someone runs the ball up and down the field like those guys did and throw it up and down the field — it’s not acceptable.”

The Broncos are now 0-3 and they have a trip to face the winless Bears — who trail the Chiefs 31-0 at halftime — and they might not get many more games more winnable than that one over the rest of the season.