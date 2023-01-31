 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024

  
Published January 31, 2023 03:22 PM
nbc_pft_seanpaytondenver_230127
January 27, 2023 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on if there’s any truth behind reports of Sean Payton’s concerns with an unnamed member of the Broncos ownership.

The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade.

Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the four teams of the NFC South in 2024. The Broncos will host the Falcons and the Panthers -- and they’ll play at Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

Broncos at Saints becomes a strong candidate for prime time in 2024, whether Sunday or Monday night. The better the two teams fare in 2023, the more attractive that game will be.

In 2023, Payton and the Broncos will go to Miami. A year ago, Payton and quarterback Tom Brady were linked to the Dolphins. The Brian Flores lawsuit, filed one year ago tomorrow, blew up that possibility.

In 2023, Payton’s Broncos will host the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Browns, and Commanders. In addition to the Dolphins, the Broncos will visit the Chiefs, Chargers, Packers, Lions, Bears, Bills, and Texans.