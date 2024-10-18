Sean Payton: Win in New Orleans meant a lot

In the days leading up to Thursday night’s game against the Saints, Broncos head coach Sean Payton downplayed the significance of his return to New Orleans as a major part of his preparation for the game.

After Denver’s 33-10 win was in the books, however, Payton admitted that being back in a place he spent so much time and getting a game ball for leading his new team to a win made this more than just another game.

“It meant a lot, because there were a lot of moments here,” Payton said in his postgame press conference. “Because you get a chance to see old players and then to be with this team, this ownership group, it’s the reason you miss it, the one year out, you miss relationships, you miss making memories.”

Payton won 161 games during his time with the Saints. He’s unlikely to reach the same number in Denver, but he’s up to four this season and more performances like Thursday night’s will give him a shot at taking another team into the playoffs in his second year with his new team.