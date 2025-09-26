 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seattle leads Arizona 7-3 after first quarter

  
Published September 25, 2025 08:56 PM

Seattle holds a 7-3 lead over Arizona after the first quarter.

The Seahawks moved the ball on their first drive, reaching the Arizona 48 before facing a fourth-and-1. Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mack Wilson stopped Zach Charbonnet for no gain.

The Seahawks wouldn’t be stopped on their second, going 77 yards in seven plays. AJ Barner caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold, giving the Seahawks a 7-3 lead with 1:33 remaining in the quarter.

Darnold is 5-for-6 for 78 yards with Kenneth Walker catching one for 29 yards.

The Seahawks have outgained the Cardinals 115 to 45 despite Arizona having four possessions to two for Seattle.

The Cardinals turned it over on their second possession, with Kyler Murray throwing a pick to Coby Bryant on a pass intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. Bryant, though, fumbled on a hit by Hjalte Froholdt and Cardinals running back Trey Benson recovered at the Seattle 47.

Arizona then went 33 yards for a 33-yard Chad Ryland field goal.

Murray is 6-of-9 for 31 yards and has run for 7 yards on two carries.