Seattle leads Arizona 7-3 after first quarter

Seattle holds a 7-3 lead over Arizona after the first quarter.

The Seahawks moved the ball on their first drive, reaching the Arizona 48 before facing a fourth-and-1. Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mack Wilson stopped Zach Charbonnet for no gain.

The Seahawks wouldn’t be stopped on their second, going 77 yards in seven plays. AJ Barner caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold, giving the Seahawks a 7-3 lead with 1:33 remaining in the quarter.

Darnold is 5-for-6 for 78 yards with Kenneth Walker catching one for 29 yards.

The Seahawks have outgained the Cardinals 115 to 45 despite Arizona having four possessions to two for Seattle.

The Cardinals turned it over on their second possession, with Kyler Murray throwing a pick to Coby Bryant on a pass intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. Bryant, though, fumbled on a hit by Hjalte Froholdt and Cardinals running back Trey Benson recovered at the Seattle 47.

Arizona then went 33 yards for a 33-yard Chad Ryland field goal.

Murray is 6-of-9 for 31 yards and has run for 7 yards on two carries.