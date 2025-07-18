 Skip navigation
Second-rounder J.T. Tuimoloau agrees to terms with Colts

  
Published July 18, 2025 05:06 PM

The dam broke for signing second-round picks this week and the outbreak has now spread to Indianapolis.

NFL Media reports that the Colts have agreed to terms with defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. It’s a four-year contract for the 45th overall pick and, given the other deals signed in the second round, he almost certainly got more of the total contract guaranteed than last year’s 45th selection.

Tuimoloau had 12.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss during his final season at Ohio State. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in each of his final three seasons.

The Colts now have all of their 2025 draft picks under contract.